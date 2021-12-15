Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Dec. 15, 2021

The Sylvester Manor Educational Farm hosted its premier Christmas Windmill Lighting on Friday, Dec. 10, with the lighting of the newly restored 1810 Windmill taking place at 4:30 p.m. as the sun set. (Credit: don Bindler)

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Shelter Island Historical Society British Woolworks Workshop, 10 a.m. – 12 noon for children 6-12 years to explore the history of this craft and create their own works to take home. Masks and social distancing required. Register at shelterislandhistorical.org If spaces are sold out, email [email protected] to be placed on a waiting list. If there is enough interest, another workshop may be scheduled.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14 – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Paper hats: Get ready to create your own adorable paper winter hat. This cozy craft features your own design patterns and cotton balls. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

Hot Chocolate Taste Test, 3:30 p.m. (In Person) Put your tastebuds to the test and try some amazingly delicious hot chocolates to determine which one is the winner. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

Mario Kart Tournament, 3:30 p.m. (In Person) Get ready for another Mario Kart gaming session with some fun prizes. Masks are required and spots are limited, so register now. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Library Holiday Extravaganza, 1 p.m. Santa Claus is coming to the library and we’ll have storytime with Miss Mollie, design our own elf hats and decorate cookies (and drink hot chocolate). It’s going to be a frosty, fabulous day so save the date.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21 – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

Tree Cutting Paintings: On tree slices, you can design your own art – draw your inspiration from anywhere (Nordic style snowflakes, the trees outside your window, or maybe your own imagination) and paint a gorgeous scene. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22

Sensory Hour, 10:30 a.m. (In Person) Come to the library and enjoy small sensory bins and have fun with friends! To keep things safe and sanitary, there are separate sensory bins for each child so be sure to register ahead of time at silibrary.org to reserve your spot.

Tiny Pancake Day, 3:00 pm (In Person)

Get ready to make tiny pancakes. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23

Holiday Movie – Elf, 2 p.m. (In Person)

“Elf” is the perfect holiday movie so why not watch it with your friends and family? Ideal for children, tweens, and teens. The library will be showing Elf (PG) downstairs and having popcorn (maybe with a few candy surprises.) Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS AND FAMILIES

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

DECEMBER 6 – 17

Shelter Island PTSA seeks donations of new and gently used gift items — for all members of the family — wrapping supplies, boxes and gift bags. Please note they can not accept stuffed animals. Bring donations to the School lobby Dec. 6 – 17. Holiday Boutique will be held on Friday, Dec. 17. All proceeds from sales in the Boutique benefit local families in need. For info Email: [email protected]

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14 – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Winter Terrarium – Take and Make. Create a charming winter tableau to decorate your home for the winter. Library will provide the supplies, all you need is your snowy spirit. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

Friday Night Dialogue – “Brothers-In-Law” Play Reading, 7:00 pm (In Person at library) John Kaasik and Jeff Baron star in a reading of Baron’s suspenseful comedy, Brothers-In-Law. Kathy Hills will read stage directions. The reading will be followed by a brief discussion. Space is limited so please register early at silibrary.org. This program contains adult language. Masks will be required.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) In the tragedy of Macbeth (also known as “the Scottish play” in theatre circles), a brave Scottish general receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that he will one day be King. Unbridled ambition, mayhem, and bloodshed ensue. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19

Shelter Island Community Chorus Christmas Concert, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. This annual concert is back. The Chorus will offer a cantata and other seasonal music with other Islanders providing music for the season as well.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through December.

TOWN MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE, Thursday, December 16, 9 to 10 a.m.

Public meetings will be conducted via ZOOM conference.

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT MEETING, Friday, December 17, 2021, 3 to 4 p.m. SI Town Hall Meeting Room

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD, Monday, December 20, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE, Monday, December 20, 2 to 4 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING, Monday, December 20, 7:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION, Tuesday, December 21, 1 to 3 p.m.