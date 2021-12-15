Shopping for the holidays? Dining out or in? The Reporter’s got you covered

COURTESY PHOTO

Something for everyone on your list

With the countdown to Christmas underway, the Island has a varied selection of shops to find unique gifts.

Cornucopia — 631-749-0171, down a quiet lane alongside the All Dogged Up and Eagle Deli shops, offers a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, Island artworks, religious articles, host/hostess gifts, candles and more, all curated by Mary Lou Eichhorn, who guides shoppers with an expert eye to the right choice.

Shelter Island Historical Society’s History Center & Havens Store — 631-749-0025/shelterislandhistorical.org are open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are required for entry. You can also shop online. Thanks to our abundance of Island artists, the shop has greeting cards, calendars and an endless array of artworks for sale. Shelter Island-themed glassware, ceramics and jewelry make truly unique gifts.

Dirt Beauty — 310-980-7798 on Grand Avenue in the Heights is the place to visit for an original work of art. Gallery owner Patricia Foulkrod curates a selection of pieces from the large and varied Island community of talented artists.

Finley’s Fiction — 203-650-7616 in the Heights carries the latest in fiction, nonfiction and gifts including puzzles and candles.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — 631-749-5042 next door has gift certificates for private and group pilates sessions, and Barre class packs if you’d like to give the gift of wellness this year.

Shelter Island Hardware — 631-749-0097 can help you find a power tool for the handy person on your list, as well as garden supplies. Gadgets make fun stocking stuffers.

The Chequit Inn — 631-749-0018 has a gift shop across the street, open Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., which has a selection of Christmas decorations, ornaments, and small gifts including locally made lotions, clothing, candles, and serving platters.

Shelter Island Fireworks — shelterislandfireworks.com can outfit the beachgoer in your crew while supporting next year’s show. The forest green hoodies with a beautiful fireworks design are warm and smart for winter wear.

Shelter Isle — shelterisleapparel.com has a line of Shelter Island-themed fleece blankets and sweatshirts, as well as pendants, with a portion of sales going to the Shelter Island Action Alliance.

Moussa Drame — 631-749-0799 at the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

Jack’s Marine — 631-749-0114 on Bridge Street is a great source of toys as well as sporting goods.

Bliss’ Department Store — 631-749-0041 also has toys, games and puzzles, along with warm winter wear.

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 has a good selection of toiletries, candles, toys and Shelter Island-themed wear.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — 631-749-0305 is always helpful in selecting a special bottle of holiday cheer.

Shelter Island Florist — 631-749-2264 features holiday arrangements and always has beautiful orchids, and owner Becky Smith recommends gift certificates to allow the recipient to choose a floral item at their convenience.

SIMM’s — simmssi.com on Bridge Street has a selection of unique gifts and home decor, many by Island artists. Marie Eiffel’s clothing designs share the shop, across from the Marie Eiffel Market – 631-749-0003.

Fred Bernstein — 917-318-1239 has a series of rooms staged at his interior design shop in the Center to inspire customers in decorating their homes. Art, rugs, linens and unique furnishings make unique gifts.

Black Cat Books — 631-725-8654 Owners Michael Kinsey and Dawn Hedberg have an eclectic and extensive collection of used books, records and vintage art on 114; a fun place to browse for a favorite author for everyone on your list.

Geo Jo Video — 516-532-8785 Not only can you still find videos at this fun, eclectic shop in the Center, but candles and incense to lift spirits and chase away stress.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — 401-862-6607 browsing this collection of gently used furnishings on 114 is always fun and can pay off if you find something that suits your gift recipient.

Dandy Liquors — 631-749-3302 in the Center has a selection of wines and spirits for gifts and holiday celebrations.

No need for holiday stress, but shop now to support local businesses and find the best selection of gifts that say Shelter Island Christmas.

Restaurants, catering options

Not many Island restaurants will be open and serving on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and/or Christmas Day. But all is not lost for those who don’t relish doing their own cooking — there are businesses ready to cater to your needs.

As for the restaurants that are open, it’s important to make your reservations early since seating will be limited, a result of requirements to deal with the still-surging COVID pandemic.

Note prices listed here do not include taxes and gratuities.

18 Bay — 631-749-0053 at 23 North Ferry Road, will be open but details of its plans were unavailable at press time. Its website is 18bayrestaurant.com

Ram’s Head Inn — 631-749-0811 at 108 Ram Island Drive, will be open New Year’s Eve with seatings beginning at 5 p.m. with the last seating at 9 p.m. A prix fixe dinner menu will be offered for $100 per person with a party beginning at 9 p.m. For those who aren’t coming for dinner, but would like to join the party, the cost is $50. The post-dinner party includes a sparkling toast at midnight with passed hors d’oeuvres and a DJ providing music for dancing all night long. The outdoor patio is enclosed this time of year with heaters and the sun porch will also be open. There are heated igloos on the property that can also be reserved for dinner.

While Ram’s Head Inn won’t be serving on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, plans call for a Holiday Party on Dec. 18 that will include a three-course sit-down dinner for $150 per person. A cocktail hour will precede dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Entertainment both before and after dinner will be provided and include dancing and Christmas caroling. For reservations and more information, visit the website at theramsheadinn.com.

Vine Street Café — 631-749-3210 at 41 South Ferry Road, will be serving on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but closed Christmas Day. The Vine Street Café Market is also open for orders that can be placed online or by phone with a wide range of items, including full meals, sauces, desserts and specialty items, including many stocking stuffers. Not on the Island? You can order ahead through amazon.com and have your items delivered. Visit the website at vinestreetcafe.com.

If there aren’t many restaurants serving during the holidays, there are caterers offering everything from hors d’oeuvres and full meals to desserts. They’re asking you to place orders as early as possible to ensure they will have what you want.

Marie Eiffel Market — 212-945-8492 at 184 North Ferry Road, does it all from cocktail foods, including oysters, foie gras, osetra Caviar and cheese and charcuterie. Move on to entrees, including Peking crescent duck, filet mignon, rack of lamb, French seafood stew, turkey and duck leg confit. Something you want that’s not on the menu? Call and ask and the staff will do what they can to fill your needs. Desserts can cap your meal with a wide array of choices. Marie requests orders for caviar and her buche dessert be in by Saturday, Dec. 18. Her website at marieeiffelmarket.com and Facebook page provide pictures of many specialties.

Commander Cody — 631-749-1851 at 41 Smith Street, will be providing hot foods through Dec. 21. But you can order shrimp cocktail platters ahead of time since the fish market will open between 4 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 24 for pickup. Following that, Commander Cody will be closing down for a winter break, reopening March 1.

Isola – 631-749-9036 information on holiday hours was not available. Call or visit isolany.com

IGA — 631-749-0382 at 75 North Ferry Road will prepare platters for your holiday enjoyment.

Island favorites will continue to serve during the holidays; check individual businesses for specific schedules:

Shelter Island Slice Pizza – 631-749-9292

Eagle Deli – 631-749-5363

STARs Cafe – 631-749-5345

Maria’s Kitchen – 631-749-5450

Islander – 631-749-1998

Elli’s Country Store – 631-749-2844