Islander with Kentucky roots asks residents to help

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Island photographer Adam Bundy, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, who worked and lived in Lexington for almost 20 years, said recently that he knows two friends in the state who have lost everything from the horrific and deadly tornadoes.

He sent us a link — https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief — for those who would like to contribute to help the victims of the devastating event.

Adam’s show of his extraordinary images of Shelter Island is at Dirt Beauty Gallery, 17 Grand Avenue, and will have a closing reception this Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m.