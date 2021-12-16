St. Mary’s plans dinner for Christmas Day: Deliveries will reach seniors at home

Cookie elves Jackie Smith, left, and Emma Martinez filled bags with sweets for the 2020 Christmas dinner. (Credit Jo-Ann Kirkland)

If it takes a village to feed a community, Shelter Island is up to the task.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, which suspended its traditional in-person Christmas Dinner last year due to COVID, will again arrange deliveries to seniors instead of hosting a gathering.

St. Mary’s is seeking donations of cookies or pans of vegetables to be dropped off Christmas morning (or Christmas Eve if arrangements are made in advance) to accompany the traditional turkey dinner.

Drivers are also needed to deliver meals filled with Christmas cheer to the elderly and homebound. Last year, over 60 volunteers helped to cook, pack and deliver food to grateful seniors.

Deliveries can be arranged through the Senior Center at 631-749-1059. Please contact Rhonda at St. Mary’s at 631-749-0770 if you’d like to volunteer.

Donations are always appreciated and may be sent to St. Mary’s at PO Box 1660, Shelter Island, 11964. Please mark “Christmas Dinner” in the memo.