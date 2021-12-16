Tradition unchanged at Chase Creek

(Credit: Scott Feirstein)

The Reporter erroneously reported last week that Richie Surozenski, who has engineered the placement of the Chase Creek Christmas Tree since the early 80’s, had handed the baton to a successor.

Not so, said Mr. Surozenski, who declared “as long as I’m alive, I’ll be doing the tree.” He did say that Bill Cummings had helped him last year and would step in if needed in the future. He said a lot of people offer to help, but it’s a job for one or two people at most.

The tradition holds that Brian Kavanagh, who was the chef at The Dory, got the idea to put a Christmas tree on a tiny island in Chase Creek and the rising tide shorted out the lights.

Ricie Surozenski and Bill Cummings erected the floating Chase Creek Christmas tree.

Mr. Surozenski then stepped up to build a floating platform for the tree in 1982, making it one of the Island’s most-beloved Christmas traditions. He makes multiple trips by rowboat every year to position a fully decorated tree in the middle of the Creek, securing the 150 lights with twist-ties.

It’s a fresh cut tree — he said he’s gotten them from Gerry Siller the past couple of years — and he makes sure it’s securely fastened to its stand and wired in place.

The Reporter is pleased to report a beloved tradition remains in good hands.