Island athletes honored at gala dinner: Five volleyball players singled out for awards

From left, Dayla Reyes, Franny Regan, Angelina Rice, Myla Dougherty and Mary Shepherd (not pictured), were honored at the annual Suffolk County Volleyball Coaches award dinner on Dec. 7. (Credit: Laura Mayo)

Although the high school volleyball season ended in mid-November, the Suffolk County Volleyball Coaches Association awards dinner always takes place in early December.

The event gathers athletes from across Suffolk County. The gala evening was held at the East Wind catering hall on Dec. 7, which was decked out in its holiday splendor.

Five separate Shelter Island varsity volleyball athletes were honored in front of hundreds of their peers and parents. Franny Regan, Myla Dougherty and Angie Rice were recognized for their season-long excellent play with an All-League award. Angie also earned the Outstanding Defense Player of League VI for her high energy effort digging up opponent’s hits and calm passing of their serves.

The most vocal and demonstrative player on the Islanders team, she also was our spirit leader.

Mary Shepherd won an All-Tournament award for her outstanding play in the County final against the Ross School. That win pushed us into the Southeastern New York State Regional finals.

Dayla Reyes unquestioningly has spent the most time training and studying the game outside of the high school season. Dayla’s dedication to the game and leadership on the court will be difficult to replace.

She was honored with an All-Conference award for outstanding play. This award is voted on by other coaches, and Dayla has caught the eye of many people for her volleyball IQ, unflagging energy, and ability to run the court.

She was also named the Class D MVP for the County tournament, as well as receiving an All-County Academic award.

To cap off the evening, Dayla was named to the Class D fourth team All State.

It was a night to remember. Parents and coaches happily joined the players for the evening, proud to support these kind and hardworking athletes as they capped off their season.