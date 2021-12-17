Perlman spotlights classical artists: Online performances offered

Violinist Randall Goosby(Courtesy photo)

The Perlman Music Program, a favorite presence during Shelter Island summers, is staying in touch with supporters as well as its alumni and faculty over the winter.

The PMP Stires-Stark Series is being presented online, featuring the Brahms Sonata No. 3, performed by Randall Goosby and Zhu Wang, who gave a violin and piano recital this summer in the Performance Tent on the Shelter Island campus.

The Brahms was recorded afterward in the Clark Arts Center, and it can be viewed online at perlmanmusicprogram.org/pmp-from-home

Mr. Goosby was profiled by Reporter columnist Jenifer Maxson in July, soon after he performed at the PMP Chamber Music Workshop, two days after Decca released his first album, “Roots.”

He was spending some time with his family, he said, before launching into a busy summer schedule. On the album is a track called “Shelter Island,” which Ms. Maxson called “a lyrical, haunting tribute to the Island that, once heard, will stay with you.”

The Perlman program is also planning a Winter Residency on Shelter Island from Dec. 26, 2021 — Jan. 9, 2022 to reunite students from the Island and Israel residencies.