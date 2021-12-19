Jenifer’s Journal: Christmas future

(Courtesy photo)

Men’s courses will foreshadow certain ends, to which, if persevered in, they must lead. But if the courses be departed from, the ends will change. Say it is thus with what you show me! — Charles Dickens

Someday I will finally decide for myself which classic film treatment of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” — 1938’s with Reginald Owen or 1952’s with Alistair Sim — is the quintessential version, but my blood still runs cold while watching any version when the hooded specter, silent and terrifying, points inexorably to the name written on the gravestone, and Scrooge, with morbid fascination, is compelled to look down at what he already knows will be there, and yet, for me least, is always a shock.

It couldn’t be otherwise. From his glimpses of Christmas Future, Scrooge clearly sees the tragic results of his greed and cruelty, and, in that impossibly long moment before the scene shifts, before those Christmas bells ring out in peals of joyous redemption, the atmosphere is thick with the coming anguish of the eternal bondage that Marley has foretold.

For several years, back in the late 1990s and early aughts, in fact, at the (gulp!) turn of the century, I’d be asked to perform a reading of “A Christmas Carol” at least two or three times in a Christmas season. I used the same “readers’ version” that Dickens had himself developed when he performed to great acclaim during the second of his two visits to America. As George Dolby writes in “Charles Dickens as I Knew Him: The Story of the Reading Tours in Great Britain and America:”

“Charles Dickens published A Christmas Carol in England on Dec. 19, 1847, and it sold out by Christmas Eve. England’s Victorian readers loved the story of the old miser transformed into a kinder man after three ghostly Christmas visits. But the book didn’t do quite so well in the United States, partly because Charles Dickens had criticized the country. He didn’t like what he saw five years earlier. Slavery horrified him and he found the American people lacking social awareness. He skewered the United States in his book ‘American Notes’…Twenty years later, however, his American publishers had persuaded him to return for a two-year reading tour of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and other stories … the crowds that greeted [him] in Boston on Nov. 19, 1867 suggested the city was ready for a message of Christmas hope and cheer.”

Fast forward some 130 years later: I loved reading that classic Dickens tale of redemption to audiences as often as they’d let me. Maybe it was Y2K or 9/11 or the two tragic wars that it spawned, but, as the new millennium elbowed its way into existence, at least here, on the East End, people also seemed ready for a message of Christmas hope and cheer.

However, though I know my evidence is strictly anecdotal, in the last decade, I’ve only been asked to read Scrooge’s story a couple of times.

Redemption might be out of style, but I sure could use some of it right now. As I get older, it’s becoming harder and harder to know where I end and my country and my planet begin. What’s happening to them seems to be happening in odd, organic ways to me, too. Like my planet, I feel fragile and threatened. Like my nation, I feel angry, torn, terrified and maybe worst of all, cynical.

Cynical! And at Christmastime, too. There’s nothing worse. Ask Scrooge. I’m only now, in the last few years, beginning to take some personal responsibility, some positive action, but are my efforts too puny, too late? Of course they are, unless other puny little people like me share not only the desire but the will to redeem our country, our planet, and our species.

Seriously, it only took Scrooge one night and three spirits to finally get it. I know that’s just a story, but how many specters of Christmases-Yet-to-Come do we need to point out the grim now-and-future wages of extreme weather, pandemics, and the increasingly rapid disintegration of democracy before we do something.

We can start by not lying to ourselves and one another, by becoming ready to help one another bear the shared truth and act while there’s still time.

In Stave Three of “A Christmas Carol,” Scrooge is about to part from the Ghost of Christmas Present. He sees two children clinging to the Spirit’s robe. Dickens writes: “They were a boy and girl. Yellow, meagre, ragged, scowling, wolfish … where graceful youth should have filled their features out … a hand, like that of age, had pinched and twisted them … ‘Spirit! Are they yours?’ Scrooge could say no more.‘They are Man’s,’ said the Spirit.”

If Scrooge got it, so can we.