Mollie Potter, left, and Michael Federov enjoyed cookies and holiday crafts at the library Holiday Extravaganza. (Credit: Emmett Cummings)

On Saturday, Dec. 18, Santa and a few helpers dropped by the Shelter Island Library for a Holiday Extravaganza with treats for all.

“Miss Mollie” Numark read stories to the children who attended, and Roger McKeon and Library Director Terry Lucas made sure Santa and Ms. Claus were in the house.

Children made elf hats and enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies while continuing the countdown to Christmas.