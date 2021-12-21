Chequit owner buys Jack’s Marine

Jack’s Marine. (Reporter file)

Chequit owner Stacey Soloviev has announced her purchase of Jack’s Marine, telling the Reporter the price was $3.8 million.

Ms. Soloviev also said she’s in the process of purchasing another Island business, but didn’t reveal the target of her interests.

“I am really happy to be part of the Shelter Island community — they have been so supportive of my restoration of The Chequit,” Ms. Soloviev said.

She won community support with the Christmas celebration at The Chequit, which is still undergoing renovations.

Mike and Camille Anglin, owners of Jack’s, had recently announced the business was on the cusp of a sale and they were looking forward to having more time to travel and enjoy their lives.

Ms. Soloviev also owns Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm and Peconic Bay Vineyards, both in Cutchogue. She has proposed a 40-room resort with a spa and retail operations on the vineyard property.

The Chequit purchase was done in conjunction with Ms. Soloviev’s ex-husband, Stefan Soloviev. The Soloviev Group is also involved in the purchase of Jack’s.

The Anglins are assisting Ms. Soloviev and her team in the transition.

Ryan Perry, who has worked for Ms. Soloviev at the Christmas Tree Farm, is the new manager of Jack’s. In a Facebook post, he thanked Islanders for the warm welcome they’ve extended, inviting people to come in or call with any questions.

“I will be more than happy to help or just sit down and chat,” he said.

“As of now, everything will stay the same as it is, but as with all of our projects on Shelter Island, we’ll be speaking with the community to get their input and have their best interests at heart going forward,” Ms. Soloviev said. “The community comes first. We ‘re always in alignment with the community and they will be the first to know of any changes.”

No changes are envisioned at Jack’s as Ms. Soloviev concentrates her attention on renovations underway at the Chequit.

The Anglins have typically closed during part of the winter, but the business is to remain open this year, only closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.