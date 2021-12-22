Settlers down Islanders in basketball double header

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island varsity and junior varsity basketball teams traveled to Southold on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 for a doubleheader.

During the JV game, the Islanders fell behind 24-2 by halftime. But things changed dramatically after intermission, with the Islanders playing the Settlers dead even, 21 to 21. Coaches Dunning and Mulrain made some adjustments at halftime and the team picked up their intensity level, especially on the offensive end, attacking the basket and scoring those 21 second half points.

Jose Frausto led the Islander scoring with 10 points and James Durran added 5 points. Kaitlyn Gulluscio also hit another big 3-point shot. Overall, the JV team seems to be making progress.

During the varsity contest, the Settlers came out in a full court press and quickly forced several turnovers, claiming a 15-0 start with 3:35 remaining in the 1st quarter. But the Southold coach took the press off, and the Islanders settled down. After committing 9 turnovers in the first quarter, the Islanders only had 3 for the entire 2nd quarter.

With the visitors trailing 38-8 at halftime, the Islanders came out of their zone defense and went man-to-man for the 3rd quarter. But the big difference in this game was evident by the Settlers dominating the offensive boards, gaining many additional layup opportunities throughout the game.

Jaden Olsen, a 6’3” junior strong forward, led the Settlers with 14 points. Calvin Karsten, a 6’3” senior who plays the other strong forward position, also scored 8 points. Overall, the Settlers moved the ball well on offense and got the ball inside to their big men for easy baskets.

The final score was 72-13 in favor of the Settlers.

The Islanders were led by junior point guard Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, who connected on two 3-point shots, scoring 6 points. Coach Zack Mundy realizes that the team needs to continue to work on basic basketball fundamentals. The guards need to get “lower” on defense and deny the dribble penetration into the paint. The entire team needs to learn how to box out and deny the offensive players from getting second and third shots.

Coach Mundy is fully aware of his team’s shortcomings and is keeping keep his players focused on improvement, both individually and as a team.