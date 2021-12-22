Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Dec. 22, 2021

The Shelter Island Library. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

WITH NEW RESTRICTIONS PUT IN PLACE BY THE TOWN BOARD BECAUSE OF RISING COVID CASES ON THE ISLAND, PLEASE CHECK VENUES AND/OR EVENT COORDINATORS FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF PARTICIPATING.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom, silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom, silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom, silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28 –

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

Winter Magnets (Kids Craft – Pickup) Design your own winter magnets. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Melted Snowman (Kids Craft), 1 p.m. (In Person) Bring to life this adorable melted snowman as a fun winter decoration. Complete with buttons and a black top hat, this snowman is made of soft felt and is an easy winter craft. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29

Winter Castle Creation, 1 p.m. (In Person)

Design and create your very own winter castle using paper towel rolls, pointed snow-cone cups, and lots of glitter.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

Watercolor Woods Scene (Kids Craft), 1 p.m. (In Person)

Use removable tape and watercolors to create your own winter woods scene. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS AND FAMILIES

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29

Mashomack’s trails will be lit for one night; take an evening stroll through the woods on Wednesday, Dec. 29​​, with timed entry between 5 and 7:30 p.m.​ Enjoy a half-mile walk and read “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” by Robert Frost.​ Bring your flashlight.​ Advanced sign-up is required. ​RSVP or questions, email [email protected] ​Location: Mashomack Preserve, 79 South Ferry Road.​ In the month of January, Mashomack is open on WEEKENDS ONLY from dawn to dusk.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through December.

TOWN MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

CHRISTMAS EVE – ALL TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Friday, December 24, 2021

ANNUAL MEETING

Tuesday, December 28, 1 to 2 p.m.

Town Hall Meeting Room

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, December 28, 1 to 3 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S EVE – ALL TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Friday, December 31, 2021

WMAC Monday, January 3, 6 to 8 p.m.

Zoom Meeting details

Meeting ID: 840 1688 0034

Passcode: 727171

2022 ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

Tuesday, January 4, 1 to 2 p.m. Town Hall Meeting Room