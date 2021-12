Sunrise at the Island Boatyard. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for Monday to see increasing clouds and a high temperature of about 38 degrees.

A north wind from 5 to 8 mph will bring wind chill values between 25 and 35 degrees.

Tonight, the NWS forecast is for a chance of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet before 11 p.m. The temperature will steadily rise to about 40 degrees in the early hours of Tuesday behind a light southwest wind.