West Neck weighing Suffolk County water contract

The future management of the West Neck Water District consumed most of the attention of Water Advisory Committee members Monday afternoon.

The locally operated Water District has been on a limited seven-month management trial with the Suffolk County Water Authority and a decision needs to be made by Feb. 28 whether to sign a 40-year contract with SCWA or continue to run it locally.

The word came from Lisa Shaw, a long-time member of the West Neck Water District Board and new member of the Water Advisory Committee (WAC). Ms. Shaw said she initially had concerns about bringing SCWA into the picture, but has been convinced it might be a wise move since the Town doesn’t want to be in the water business and no one has the expertise needed to continue to run the system.

But she’s studying a draft contract the SCWA has submitted and needs time to assess costs of the contract versus costs of trying to continue local operation of the Water District.

Heights Property Owners Corporation (HPOC) General Manager Stella Lagudis cautioned that while there is no intention currently for SCWA to provide water to the Island, that could change.

WAC member Andrew Chapman said it’s important to assess costs, but with an eye to trying to get to “yes” in signing with SCWA. The contract would have to be written to protect Water District ratepayers and assure the Town has a voice in what happens within the district.

Ms. Shaw promised to share with WAC members the draft contract, seeking input that can help guide the decision.

Councilwoman-elect Meg Larsen, said the contract should provide for the Town to get lab results from critical water testing.

USGS water data

Enhancing water data information throughout the Town has been on the minds of the WAC members who get monthly reports on well levels and other information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). But recently, the WAC inquired about testing being done at a single well and asked whether real time monitoring equipment could be moved from a single well to different parts of the Island from time to time.

The answer was more than anyone expected. The USGS is awaiting the Town to sign its contract to continue the testing, but once signed, its experts want to to put the automatic monitoring equipment at all test wells without additional charges to the Town.

“This is huge,” said WAC member Doug Sherrod.

With the automated equipment, not only would the Town be able to get real time readings on water quantity issues, but in the ongoing age of COVID, whould not have to worry that onsite measurements can’t always be done because of the pandemic, said WAC Chairman Peter Grand.

Wastewater Management Plan Report

WAC members briefly talked about the Wastewater Management Plan Report that was the subject of last week’s Town Board work session.

When they asked Councilwoman-elect BJ Ianfolla, what the was expected of them, she told them they should review the report and offer any thoughts they have about the proposal.

Town Engineer Joe Finora told the WAC it’s critical that the Town look beyond its immediate mandate to deal with nitrogen problems in the Center.

Fresh Pond

The Fresh Pond Neighborhood Association will be studying a report from consultants of recommendations to remediate problems at the pond. Mr. Grand said there are two of four suggestions that appear feasible. More information will be forthcoming on the possible solutions once the local group has time to review it, he said.