Weather Service: Snow likely for Monday

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for snow to start the work week, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The snowfall will be light, according to the NWS, with accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.

It will be cold, with a high temperature of 33 degrees, but a north wind between 14 and 20 mph will make it feel more like 15 to 20 degrees.

Tonight the NWS forecast is for mostly cloudy skies with a low around 20 degrees, but the wind, staying out of the north at 11 to 18 mph, will bring wind chill values of 10 to 15 degrees.