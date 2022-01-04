Island blood drive set for Jan. 20

(Courtesy illustration)

Shelter Island will be holding a blood drive at EMS Headquarters, 12 Manwaring Road, Thursday, Jan. 20 between 1 and 7 p.m.

Kristen Reutter, of the New York Blood Center, told the Town Board at a recent meeting that there’s a nationwide blood shortage, which is often the case during the holidays, and has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

COVID has made it “scary” for some potential donors, and what is usually a five- to seven-day supply of blood is down to a one-day supply, making it necessary for many hospitals to cancel all but the most critical surgeries. As with other medical advice, people are encouraged to be vaccinated, but it’s not necessary in order to be a blood donor, because COVID is not transmitted by blood.

All staff members handling blood donations have been vaccinated and everyone entering the premises is required to be masked.

Social distancing will be maintained for those giving blood. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome, Ms. Reutter said.

To make an appointment, call Judy Meringer, who coordinates the effort on behalf of the Town, at 631-749-0015.