Heading to a game? Check with school first

Shelter Island School Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio has some advice for fans planning to attend one of the teams’ away games. Get in touch with him first.

“As spectator guidelines are changing frequently throughout Suffolk County schools for sports, it would be advisable for anyone looking to go to one of our away games to check in on the day of the game with me via phone or email and see if it is permissible,” Mr. Gulluscio said. “I would hate for someone to travel somewhere just to be turned away. I’m able to communicate that information with the parents, but I know we do have other residents who like to go to games. For now, we are having only home spectators in our gym.”

As for games away from home, contact Mr. Gulluscio at 631-749-0302 ext. 107, or email at [email protected].