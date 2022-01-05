Jack’s Marine enters a new era as the Anglins look back and ahead

Jack’s Marine. (Reporter file)

The former owners of Jack’s Marine, Mike and Camille Anglin, are providing assistance to the new owners, bringing back memories of their own transition years ago.

In 1977, the couple began to work in the business, long operated by Ms. Anglin’s parents, Jack and Dot Calabro. The business has been family operated for close to 80 years.

These days, the Anglins have one foot planted at the store, assisting the staff of the Soloviev Group, which purchased Jack’s Marine, and the other foot in a future that will include a lot of traveling.

Raising their daughters, Amber and Kimberly, on the Island, they know this will always be home. Amber operates All Dogged Up, a pet supply and pet sitting business. In May, Kimberly and husband Scott Feierstein welcomed Boden Sage to the family, joining older siblings Parker, 8, and Nathan, 10.

Ms. Anglin was able to move in to assist when Ms. Feierstein returned home from Stony Brook Southampton Hospital after Boden’s birth while Mr. Anglin kept the business humming along.

The two are planning an auto trip to Alaska in August, when they hope the pandemic will be manageable to travel.

They’ve spent time in the winter in warmer climes, leaving the store to staff members, well-trained in their philosophy: ”Treat the customer the way you want to be treated.”

Ms. Anglin describes new operator Stacey Soloviev as “a very warm person” who has demonstrated in the Soloviev Group’s earlier purchase of the Chequit that she has the sense of wanting to know what Islanders want and need. In a previous story about the sale of the business, Ms. Soloviev said she and the staff will be speaking with residents to get their input, and have “their best interests at heart.”

Ms. Anglin recalls when she and her husband took over Jack’s, toys were not a feature her father had included in his inventory. But Mr. Calabro was delighted with the addition and Ms. Anglin became known for her expertise in knowing what toy buyers would seek year-to-year. As for changes the new owners might bring, that’s up to them, Mr. Anglin said. He simply wants to ensure they have access to suppliers and customers who have long supported the store.

“We had a good time doing it,” Mr. Anglin said about running the business, adding that they greeted each day evaluating what they had to do, and always looked forward to doing it.