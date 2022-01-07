Roads cleared on Island as storm moves out

Late morning Friday at West Neck Creek, just after the snowfall stopped. (Credit: Martin Dempsey)

By late morning Friday, Highway Department crews, under the leadership of Superintendent Brian Sherman, had cleared all roads on Shelter Island of snow.

“Everything’s cleared, down to the black top,” Mr. Sherman said.

There were no emergencies recorded, he said, and no major power outages, according to PSEG.

But keeping roads safe never stops, especially in the winter.

Mr. Sherman was looking at forecasts for freezing temperatures tonight, which could produce hazardous conditions on Island roads.

The National Weather Service is calling for partly cloudy skies tonight, with a low temperature of about 19 degrees.

A northwest wind, however, of 15 to 17 mph and gusting to 28 mph, will make it feel like 5 to 15 degrees.

Below are photos of some views of the Island’s snow day, taken by Adam Bundy.

A Shelter Island tradition — sledding on Goat Hill.

Layla gets a taste of snow.

