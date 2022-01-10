Sulahian to lead Board of Fire Commissioners: Bowditch becomes fifth Board member

Greg Sulahian at the Center Firehouse. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Greg Sulahian became chairman of the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners at a reorganization meeting Jan. 5.

Mr. Sulahian, a former Fire Department chief, won a five-year term as a commissioner in 2018. He had been appointed as a commissioner that summer to fill the term of Andy Steinmuller, who resigned after serving as a commissioner for 25 years.

But he had to seek a full five-year term in December 2018. For the first time in 20 years, Larry Lechmanski was not at the table Wednesday night for a meeting of the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners.

Having opted not to seek re-election in December, Mr. Lechmanski’s chosen successor, Hap Bowditch Jr., won a five-year term in December with no opposition. He was sworn in Jan. 5 as the Board’s fifth member.