Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Jan. 11, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Accidents

Brian G. Raab of East Hampton was driving south on Brander Parkway on Jan. 6 when Suzann T. Castello of Baldwin, N.Y. failed to yield to traffic while entering the parkway from Sudee Glen. Mr. Raab hit the rear quarter panel of her vehicle and damaged the driver’s-side front of his for more than $1,000 in damage.

Mr. Raab suffered minor back pain and was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by an Emergency Medical Services team. Ms. Castello was issued a ticket for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

On Jan. 7, Brett Thomas Page of Shelter Island was turning around in the Shelter Island Highway Department’s parking lot when he hit the left rear of a parked pickup truck owned by Ronald E. Anderson of Shelter Island and damaged the right front of his snowplow, amounting to more than $1,000 in damage.

Also on the 7th, Walter William Richards was plowing the parking lot at 45 North Ferry Road when a vehicle owned by Neville G. Atkins parked behind his vehicle in a blind spot. Mr. Richards backed into Mr. Atkins vehicle, causing more than $1,000 damage to the rear of both vehicles.

Mr. Atkins said he was exiting his car when it was hit, which caused him to fall down. He stated he was not injured and refused medical attention.

Other reports

Police conducted six radar and distracted driving enforcement and traffic stops on Jan. 3 through 6 in the Center and the Heights, resulting in three warnings.

A caller told police on Jan. 4 that hunters were too close to his Dering Harbor home. An officer interviewed the hunter who had a permit to hunt at that location and was over 500 feet from the caller’s residence.

A broken water pipe was reported on Jan. 5 in the Center; a caretaker was notified and shut off the water. A caller reported that a water pipe had burst on a Menantic neighbor’s dock on that day. An officer notified the homeowner who will tell the caretaker to shut off the water.

Police were told on Jan. 5 that a Hay Beach neighbor’s exterior lights could possibly be in violation of Town Code. Officers observed the lighting and reported that they did not appear to be in violation. The Building Department was notified; further investigation will follow up at night.

Also on the 5th, a caller reported that a vehicle, headed towards North Ferry on Route 114, was being driven erratically; the area was canvassed with negative results.

Close to midnight, a caller visited police headquarters to report that an unknown person had knocked on his door and then had run away. He asked police to check on the area, which they did with negative results.

A truck was reported speeding past a Center caller’s house on Jan. 6. She was advised that patrols would continue to be conducted in that area. Officers followed up on a prior domestic case in Hay Beach on the 6th.

Police notified the Town, Heights and Village of Dering Harbor highway departments to plow and sand, given the snowy road conditions on Jan. 7.

A Center caller reported on the 7th that a driver failed to stop at two stop signs and was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit. Police interviewed the driver who was not in his vehicle when the officer arrived. He admitted to “rolling through” a stop sign and to speeding. He was advised not to do so in the future and was told that had the violations taken place when police were present, he could have received several summonses.

A downed tree across a roadway in Dering Harbor was called in on Jan. 7; the Dering Harbor Highway Department removed it.

In other reports, police provided escorts for two funerals and lift assists for two residents in their homes.

Alarms

Residential alarms in Cartwright on Jan. 3 and the Center on Jan. 6 were set off accidentally by caretakers. On Jan. 5, a motion alarm in a Center garage was activated; police found the premises were secure.

Police searched a residence in Dering Harbor on Jan. 6 after an alarm sounded. There was no sign of any criminal activity. A caretaker said that the door did not lock properly, causing it to blow open.

A carbon monoxide alarm on Ram Island was accidentally set off by an employee on Jan. 6. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded on Jan. 7 to a second carbon monoxide alarm, also on Ram Island, activated when the batteries were being changed.

On the 8th, officers found a Center house was secure after an alarm sounded there. Also on that date, a false alarm in Harbor View was due to the malfunction of a basement window sensor.

Animals

Four sick raccoons were reported in Westmoreland, West Neck, South Ferry Hills and Shorewood. An animal control officer (ACO) transported the raccoons to a veterinarian for humane euthanasia.

A caller said two dogs were at large in Westmoreland; an ACO was unable to locate them.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 3, 4, 5, 7 and 9. A seventh case refused medical attention, and an eighth was transported independently to the hospital.