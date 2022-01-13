Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Rolf W. Haag

On Jan. 6, 2022, Rolf W. Haag passed away peacefully in his Shelter Island home surrounded by his family. He was 95 years old.

Rolf was born Oct. 7th, 1926 in Jamaica, Queens, the youngest son in a German immigrant family. He is predeceased by his siblings Karl and Irmingarde.

Rolf attended Jamaica High School. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served from 1944-1946 as a radio man in Guam.

After the war, Rolf returned to Jamaica and attended Queens College. It was there he met his soulmate, Ann Marie Busch. They were married in 1950 and lived in Elmhurst, N.Y., where they raised their three children. Later, they moved to Flushing, N.Y.

Rolf had a career in advertising, working as a writer and editor for companies including JCPenney. He retired in 1986.

For 60 years, Rolf was a dedicated member of The Bayside Glee Club where he sang baritone and emceed concerts. He was devoted to the American Songbook and delighted listeners with his beautiful voice. He spent many happy hours preparing his concert narration, searching (in the days before the internet) high and low for interesting background on the program.

The family spent summers on Shelter Island and bought a home here in 1961. Rolf enjoyed mowing the lawn, playing basketball, singing in the community choir and golfing at Goat Hill. Most of all, he treasured time with Ann Marie and the family.

Rolf is survived by wife Ann Marie; children Mark, Ellen and Karen; grandchildren Rose Haag, Matias Cava, Elsa Haag, Anthony Cava and Nell Cava; and great-grandchild Lynx Blankenship.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Camp Bravehearts, 19 Cambridge Rd., Albany NY 12203 (www.braveheartscamp.org).