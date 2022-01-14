Islander’s art donated to East End church

From left, Lyn and E.T. Williams are pictured in front of artwork they donated to Christ Episcopal Church in Sag Harbor. (Credit: James Dawson)

Two contemporary artworks, Pale Male and Nail This, by Shelter Island artist Roz Dimon have been gifted to Christ Episcopal Church in Sag Harbor by Lyn and E.T. WIlliams, prominent art collectors who are members and long-time supporters of the church.

The artworks are given in memory of E.T.’s sister, JoAnne Williams Carter, also a revered member of the church and community.

Permanently installed on either side of the large Tiffany glass window located in the back of the sanctuary, they have been described as “contemporary icons” and, due to their backlit light, represent a new form of stained-glass window that invites all to immerse into their digitally-created, multi-layered stories.

Visitors are encouraged to bring smart devices, such as iPhones, Androids, or iPads to interact with the works.

One of the artworks, Pale Male, has an edition in the permanent collection of the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City. It is also being published in an essay about ART & 9/11 written by art historian, Gail Levin, as part of a larger book coming out in Japan in March 2022.

Dimon created Pale Male out of the detritus of 9/11, after having worked at The World Trade Center Complex for over 10 years as a creative media director for such corporate giants as The Wall Street Journal Online, and Deloitte. Pale Male, she said, is about “finding home when all is lost.”

Ms. Dimon gave half the proceeds of this very significant purchase back to the church, she said, to enable the Williams’ gift to “keep on giving.” East End residents may recognize Dimon’s work from having seen her art on permanent view nearby at The Children’s Museum, East End and at The Shelter Island Historical Society’s History Center.

27East Newspapers recently featured her work for their coverage of The 20th Anniversary of 9/11.