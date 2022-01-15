Smart Seniors: Preventing financial fraud, the Library offers helpful presentation

A meeting at Shelter Island Police Department headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 18 featured a discussion on how Islander Heather Lee lost her life savings; how to avoid fraud; how to contribute to helping Ms. Lee overcome her loss; and how the fraud investigation is proceeding. From left, Lions Club Treasurer Frank Vecchio, Police Chief Jim Read, Ms. Lee, and Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy))

On Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m., on Zoom, TJ Hatter from the State Attorney General’s office will discuss how to recognize a scam, what groups are most vulnerable, how to protect yourself from being cheated, and who can help if you are victimized.

Seniors are among the most frequent targets of financial scam, with the recent report of an Islander losing her life savings to financial fraud raising awareness and concern about this risk — shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2021/11/20/coming-forward-to-help-others-islander-heather-lee-on-how-she-lost-everything/

Visit silibrary.org to register for this Zoom presentation at least 30 minutes beforehand. For more information, call 631-749-0042.