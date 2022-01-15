Weather Service: Coldest day of winter on tap

Bundle up today. Olivia Overstreet showed you how. (Credit: Kaitlyn Gulluscio)

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting the coldest day of the winter so far for Saturday, with a high only reaching 21 degrees.

A north wind at 13 to 16 mph will make it feel more like zero to 10 degrees below.

It will be sunny, according to the NWS, and tonight will remain clear, but remain very cold, with a high temperature of 12 degrees.

It will warm up tomorrow, according to the NWS, with a high of 40 degrees. A north wind at 6 to 11 mph will bring wind chill factors of 5 to 15 degrees.

Sunday night will see a a mix of rain and snow, but the NWS forecasts little or no snow accumulation.

Anyone in need of a warm place can find it during weekdays at the Senior Center. The Center can be reached between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 631-749-1059.

At night or weekends, when the Senior Center is closed, such as tonight, residents in need of a warm place to stay or other assistance should call the police at 631-749-0600.

Senior Center staff and the Police Department are aware of special needs and monitor those living alone, Police Chief Jim Read said.

“There are special people out here,” Senior Center Director Laurie Fanelli said about her staff and neighbors who contact fragile people in the community to assist when help is needed.