Weather Service: High wind, flood warnings

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Wind Warning and Coastal Flood Warning for tonight and into the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday tomorrow.

Clouds will move in today, with a high temperature reaching 40 degrees, according to the NWS. A southeast wind at 6 to 11 mph will bring wind chill values between 10 and 20 degrees.

Crescent Beach. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Tonight, rain and light snow is likely, starting around 11 p.m. The temperatures will rise, the NWS forecasts, to about 46 degrees.

It will be windy, with steady east winds up to 25 mph, and increasing to 36 mph after midnight, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Although the chance of precipitation is 100%, little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Monday, rain is in the NWS forecast, with temperatures falling to 39 degrees.

It will remain windy, with the wind shifting to the southeast at 21 to 30 mph, and then turning to the southwest in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 55 mph.