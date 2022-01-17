High winds, high tides for Shelter Island

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Shelter Island remains under a Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) until 2 p.m. today.

The heavy rain last night and this morning, combined with a high tide on the day of a full moon, could contribute to tides as high as 2.55-feet above normal. High tides on the Island will be at 10:04 a.m. today and 10: 28 p.m. tonight, with the night tide expected to be 2:02 feet above normal.

The heavy, gusting winds caused minor power outages as of Monday morning — PSEG reported 5 customers affected —with branches bringing down some wires.

“The potential for localized major coastal flooding is mainly along Peconic Bay and the Peconic Riverfront,” the NWS wrote in its warning. “The potential and exact threat areas for localized major coastal flooding will depend on how much before high tide the easterly storm force winds subside and if southerly gale force winds develop by the time of high tide.”

Following heavy rain overnight, the potential for more rain exists through mid-morning across the Island. Winds over 20 mph are in the forecast through mid-afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph, the NWS warned.

While the temperature is expected to reach as high as 48 degrees Monday, it should dip back to freezing by Tuesday.