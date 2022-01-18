Four new COVID cases reported, down from 10 last week

(Credit: Tara Smith)

Even though the number of Islanders testing positive for COVID 19 went up by four this week, Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams said at Tuesday’s Town Board work session that, taken in context, it’s good news.

That’s because last week 10 new cases were reported. A decrease in positive cases in the midst of the Omicron variant surge, which is spreading quickly, is a good sign.

The four cases bring to a total 129 people infected with the virus recorded on the Island since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

One school staff member — included in the overall count — tested positive in the past week, which has also seen a decrease in cases in recent weeks. Between Jan. 6 and 11, three school staffers and three students tested positive for the virus. With the one added this week, it brings to a total 19 persons associated with the school who have been infected.

Supervisor Gery Siller announced that the FIT Center will be opening with a mask requirement and only six people allowed in at a time. Also, the Recreation Center is beginning activities with a mask requirement.

According to the Town, a COVID-19 rapid test is available at Dr. Peter Kelt’s office at the Medical Center by appointment. The test will be covered by insurance only if the office accepts your insurance for medical visits. You must make an appointment. Call 631-749-9130 to schedule, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dr. Joshua Potter at the Medical Center is conducting COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays only with a virtual visit for screening in the morning and afternoon testing, by appointment only. Call 631-749-9140.

Virtual appointments must be made from 9 a.m. to noon and then the patient would come back in the afternoon between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., by appointment, for nasal swab. Antibody testing is through blood work and depends on the type of insurance. Call the office for more information.

The federal government announced that beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19, you can order free rapid COVID-19 test kits through the government at the following website — www.covidtests.gov.

A total of four test kits can be ordered per household.