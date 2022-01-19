Hungry? Island eats still plentiful, either eat in or take out

(Courtesy image)

While the Island is quiet and folks are hunkered down for the winter, some restaurants and takeout shops are taking a well-earned break. Appetites still demand attention, though, and thankfully, a number of places have stayed open so there are hearty and tasty choices for every day of the week.

18 Bay — 631-749-0053 — will be doing “chips and sips” for the winter. The offerings are described as elevated bar food, with winter friendly priced cocktails. Its website is 18bayrestaurant.com

Isola — 631-749-9036 — is known for its Italian specialties, as well as burgers, wings and pizza. The hours/days are Tues.-Thurs. 5-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 5-10 pm.. Call or visit isolany.com.

IGA — 631-749-0382 — will prepare platters for your Super Bowl feast or other meals. Their rotisserie chickens and a variety of deli salads will fill the bill any time, too.

Eagle Deli — 631-749-5363 — serves breakfast and lunch; it’s open until the end of January, then closing until March, when it will reopen as The Eccentric Bagel.

STARs Cafe — 631-749-5345 — is open daily, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Well known for its coffee, breakfasts, sandwiches and soup, STARs also features Burger night on Thursdays. Call in your order for a classic bacon cheeseburger and fries to go.

Maria’s Kitchen — 631-749-5450 — open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, is well known for its Mexican specialties and nutritious smoothies, but it’s worth an extra look at the extensive menu. Salads are a generous size. If you’re missing some of your favorite seafood dishes, while other Island restaurants are closed, you can get a variety of meals with grilled shrimp or fish.

The Islander — 631-749-1998 — describes itself as the place to meet and eat. While all the menu items are available for takeout, it’s a place where, if everybody doesn’t know your name, they’ll certainly make you feel at home if you’d like to sit a while. The Islander is open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.), and dinner until 8:30 on Friday and Saturday, year-round. On Mondays, the Islander features Burger Night and stays open until 8:30 p.m.

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — has a fountain and grill serving popular specialties for breakfast and lunch, for take-out only. Mon.-Sat. 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Sun. 8:30 a.m.-noon.

Elli’s Country Store — 631-749-2844 — features home style breakfasts and popular deli sandwiches to go.

Marie Eiffel Market — 212-945-8492 — Some of Marie Eiffel’s customers stocked up on her frozen pizzas and other prepared items to get through the weeks when the market was closed. If they’re down to their last pizza, they will be happy to hear that the market will be open on Saturdays beginning Jan. 21. Bon appetit!

WINTER CLOSINGS

Commander Cody — 631-749-1851 — is closed down for a winter break, reopening March 1.

Ram’s Head Inn — 631-749-0811 — is closed until March. For more information, visit the website at theramsheadinn.com.

Shelter Island Seafood’s Restaurant and Market — 631-765-8181 — are closed for the winter and will reopen in the spring.

Shelter Island Slice Pizza — 631-749-9292 — is closed until March 2.

Vine Street Café — 631-749-3210 — will be closed from Jan. 18 to Feb. 9. Visit the website at vinestreetcafe.com.