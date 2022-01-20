Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Jan. 20, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center. SUSPENDED

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall. SUSPENDED

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

Winnie the Pooh Craft – Take and Make. Did you know that Jan. 18 was Winnie the Pooh Day? The library is celebrating the silly old bear with this cute craft.Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

Super Smash Bros Battle, 4 p.m. (In Person) Come battle against your friends in another snack-filled Super Smash Bros Battle. Masks are required and spots are limited, so register now at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

Tin Can Drum Craft, 1 p.m. (In Person)

Ever wanted to make your own drum out of a tin can? Well now’s your chance to try out something new and make your own musical drum. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 25

Design Your Own Buttons, 3:30 p.m. (In Person) Use a button-making machine to create your own hand-drawn button that you can proudly wear. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26

Anita Thatcher Student Film Festival, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) Calling all the creatives from 8th to 12th grade. Have you ever wanted to make your own movie? You can work on your own project or join in on a friend’s. It’s not too late to participate in the film festival this May.

Visit silibrary.org to register.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

AND FAMILIES

NOTE: All Adult programs on the Library calendar will be conducted via Zoom. Register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

A New Light on Tiffany with the New York Historical Society, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Explore the New York Historical Society’s collection of Tiffany lamps – one of the world’s largest and most encyclopedic – and the intricate techniques that created them with this interactive virtual presentation. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

Friday Night Dialogue: Lightning Down: A World War II Story of Survival, 7 p.m. (Zoom) “Lightning Down” tells the true and thrilling story of Joe Moser and his fellow prisoners who survived the most horrific conditions imaginable during their imprisonment. Author Tom Clavin will discuss this unforgettable story of courage and survival against great odds. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

Shakespeare in Community – The Merchant of Venice, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) The Merchant of Venice explores the themes of love, money, prejudice, and social injustice. Discussion led by writer Becky Cole. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

MONDAY, JANUARY 24

Mystery Book Club – Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) This award-winning novel is not only a murder mystery but is also a book about race, loyalty, and family entanglements with nuanced portrayals of the characters and a beautifully rendered sense of place. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

English as a Next Language (ENL), 5:00 pm (In-Person) For anyone who wishes to learn English. This class is free and childcare will be provided. Inglés Como Proximo Idioma (ENL) Empiezan el sábado, 29 de enero, a las 5:00 de la tarde. Para cualquiera que quiere aprender o mejorar vuestro inglés. Vamos a practicar con conversaciones informales. Este curso es gratis y el cuidado infantil está incluido. Este programa se llevará a cabo en persona. Visite silibrary.org, Adult Calendar, para registrarse en este programa.

TOWN MEETINGS

The Town of Shelter Island is suspending all in-person public meetings. All meetings will be conducted via video conference.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, January 20, 9 to 10 a.m.

Zoom meeting details

Meeting ID: 859 0784 7007

Password: 699286

WQI, Thursday, January 20, 6 to 7 p.m.

Zoom Meeting details

Meeting ID: 828 5346 8178

Passcode: 214241

WAC

Monday, January 24, 2 to 3 p.m.

Zoom Meeting Details

Meeting ID: 879 3667 5561

Passcode: 605050

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, January 24, 7 to 8 p.m.

Zoom Meeting details:

Meeting ID: 813 2997 8776

Passcode: 027664

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

1:00 PM 4:00 PM

Zoom meeting details:

Meeting ID: 631 749 0000

Passcode: 7490000

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, January 26, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting Details

Meeting ID: 814 0583 6676

Passcode: 330307

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, January 27, 7 to 8 p.m.

Zoom Meeting details

Meeting ID: 891 9199 254 — Password: 187075