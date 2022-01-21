Jan. 19, 2022 Town Board work session notes

Dredging nealy compete at Reel point. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

• Councilman Jim Colligan reported to the Town Board that dredging on Reel Point has been completed with the spoils from the dredge being used to build up the spine of the Point.

The spit of land jutting from the southern tip of Big Ram Island is a natural barrier that once guarded Coecles Harbor and the homes and businesses that line its shore from high seas and destructive storms.

The area continues to be threatened — as it has been in the past — by unimpeded waves moving westward from Point Judith, Rhode Island, gathering strength across 40 nautical miles before making a landfall on Shelter Island.

Businesses in the area that could be affected if Reel Point were to be totally eroded include Coecles Harbor Marina, Clark’s Marina, The Ram’s Head Inn and CH Marine Yacht Builders.

Failure of the Point could also destroy private properties on Ram Island and the Pandion luxury residential development on the former St. Gabriel’s site.

From an environmental perspective, the danger of losing Reel Point also threatens sea grasses on bay and harbor bottoms.

The cost in dollars, if Reel Point is lost, would be in the tens of millions of dollars.

• With the resignation of Paul Cuccurullo from the Community Housing Board (CHB) because he’s relocating to Texas, the Town Board is poised to appoint a replacement.

Because the CHB was recently reconstituted, there are a couple of candidates the Town Board already interviewed, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said at the Tuesday work session.

One of those who is well qualified is expected to be invited to take Mr. Cuccurullo’s seat.

• Supervisor Gerry Siller said members of the Suffolk County Planning Board are to hold a Zoom meeting next Monday at 1 p.m. via Zoom.

Anyone who would like to follow that session can reach out to Mr. Siller for the Zoom access code for that meeting. Phone: 631-749-0015. Email: [email protected]