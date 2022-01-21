State Education Department: January Regents exams canceled

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Assistant School Superintendent Jennifer Rylott told the Board of Education at the Jan. 18 meeting that Regents exams slated for January were canceled by New York State Education Department Chancellor Betty A. Rosa.

The surge of infections from the COVID Omicron variant prompted the decision, according to the commissioner’s statement.

Ms. Rylott said she had no information on whether other scheduled Regents exams later will be held.

Senior trip

Members of the 2022 graduating class are seeking approval from the Board of Education to travel to Charleston, S.C., during their spring break.

Led by their class adviser Catherine Brigham, students presented an itinerary for the April 8 through 11 trip to the historic city. The trip is to include a visit to the Gibbes Art Museum; the Charleston Museum; the Boone Hall Plantation, providing a look Black history in the United States; and a walking tour of the historic Charleston City Market.

There will also be a visit to Dolly Beach for surf and paddle board lessons.

It’s expected that 10 of the 13 students in the class would participate, since three have indicated other plans for those dates.

The estimated cost per student is $2,379 with approximately $1,000 per student already raised by the class members. The costs would cover a flight from JFK Airport, and hotel and costs of the activities. Costs for one of the two chaperones will not incur further charges.

Typically, every class member participates regardless of a family’s ability to pay. In addition to the fundraising efforts, contributions have made it possible to cover costs for a student whose family lacks the resources.

In line with the Board of Education’s policy, a vote on whether to approve the trip will come at next month’s meeting.