Nominations open for School Athletic Hall of Fame
The Shelter Island School’s Athletic Hall of Fame Selection/Induction Committee is now accepting nominations of athletes for consideration to be inducted.
The school’s fourth Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Student athletes and teams that graduated or competed from June 2012 back to early 1930’s are eligible to be inducted. Coaches who have retired from coaching at the Shelter Island School are also eligible.
The committee seeks to identify those athletes, teams and coaches who have achieved special recognition, such as All-League, All-County, All-State honors, as well as those who have set school records and other outstanding accomplishments.
Teams that have earned League, County and/or Regional/State Championships are also eligible for consideration.
Nomination Forms can be obtained in the following places:
• Online at shelterisland.k12.ny.us/domain/102
• In the Shelter Island School lobby
• At the FIT Center
All completed nomination forms are due by March 4, 2022 via mail or email to:
Todd Gulluscio CIAA, CMAA
Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health Wellness and Personnel
Shelter Island School
PO Box 2015
Shelter Island, NY 11964