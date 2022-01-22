Nominations open for School Athletic Hall of Fame

Tristan Wissemann, center, flanked by Shelter Island School Athletic Hall of Famers Walter Richards, left, and Cori Cass, at a 2018 halftime ceremony that retired Wissemann’s jersey number. The three Shelter Island School players broke the 1,000-point mark in their varsity careers. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

The Shelter Island School’s Athletic Hall of Fame Selection/Induction Committee is now accepting nominations of athletes for consideration to be inducted.

The school’s fourth Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Student athletes and teams that graduated or competed from June 2012 back to early 1930’s are eligible to be inducted. Coaches who have retired from coaching at the Shelter Island School are also eligible.

The committee seeks to identify those athletes, teams and coaches who have achieved special recognition, such as All-League, All-County, All-State honors, as well as those who have set school records and other outstanding accomplishments.

Teams that have earned League, County and/or Regional/State Championships are also eligible for consideration.

Nomination Forms can be obtained in the following places:

• Online at shelterisland.k12.ny.us/domain/102

• In the Shelter Island School lobby

• At the FIT Center

All completed nomination forms are due by March 4, 2022 via mail or email to:

Todd Gulluscio CIAA, CMAA

Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health Wellness and Personnel

Shelter Island School

PO Box 2015

Shelter Island, NY 11964

[email protected]