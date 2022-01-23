Shelter Island Justice Court report: Jan. 21, 2022

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Jan. 10, 2022, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Christina M. Copley of Shelter Island, to a stop sign violation, fined $50 plus $93.

Isabella G. Quattrone of Manlius, N.Y., to an equipment violation, reduced from imprudent speed, fined $50 plus $93.

Raymond L. Sanwald of Shelter Island, to driving while ability impaired by alcohol, covering failure to keep right, turn signal and electronic device violations, fined $300 plus $260 and a 90-day suspension.

Darwin E. Valey Celiz, to an equipment violation, fined $25 plus $63.

Sharon Wicks of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, reduced from a turn signal violation, fined $25 plus $63

Twenty cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 11 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and nine at the request of the court.