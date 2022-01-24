Centennial to be celebrated by Historical Society: Online exhibits available

The Shelter Island History Center. (Courtesy photo)

This year, the Shelter Island Historical Society will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding.

The Society’s home, at the History Center at Havens House on Route 114, is currently closed while the staff prepares special exhibits to mark the historic milestone. The Reporter will carry a report next week on the Society’s plans to look back through the decades, while continuing to offer Islanders new information and collections.

The Society has prepared a timeline of highlights from the first 100 years that can be viewed at shelterislandhistorical.org/timeline.

There is also a virtual exhibit of the show “This Land is Your Land.” The Town of Shelter Island’s Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board and the Shelter Island Historical Society presented a joint exhibit celebrating the histories of the open space lands on Shelter Island featuring current day photos or paintings of the properties, historic photos, and maps along with background information and “stories” people shared.

Thanks to the Robert D. L. Gardiner Foundation and 360XR, you can visit the exhibit virtually whenever you’d like with your smartphone, tablet or computer.