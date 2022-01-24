More COVID cases reported at school

A microscopic view of a lab sample containing the Omicron variant of COVID-19. (Credit: Public Health Image Library)

The Shelter Island School District reported that two students and one staff member were diagnosed with COVID over the past week.

The most recent case was today, Monday, with the staff member reporting a positive test result.

Since Sept. 1, 34 individuals connected to the school have been infected with the virus — 21 students and 13 members of the staff.

According to the district, there has been no reason to cease in-person education, since in all cases, there was no contact that required others to quarantine.