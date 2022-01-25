COVID update: Nine more Islanders infected over the past week

This illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Deputy Superintendent Amber Brach-Williams reported at Tuesday’s Town Board work session that nine Islanders tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

That brings a total of 138 people infected with the virus recorded on the Island since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

Last week the number was four Islanders infected, and the week before that the number was 10. Tuesday, Ms. Brach Williams said the trend was a worrisome one for the Island.

The Shelter Island School District reported that two students and one staff member were diagnosed with COVID over the past week. Since Sept. 1, 34 individuals connected to the school have been infected with the virus — 21 students and 13 members of the staff.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said despite changes in mask mandate policies — especially in school districts https://shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2022/01/25/school-superintendent-mask-mandate-still-in-place-for-shelter-island/ — masks will continue to be required at Town Hall for now.

Some Town committee meetings might be opening for in-person sessions for those with proof of vaccinations, Mr. Siller said, but the Town Board will be looking at rates of infection before making decisions.