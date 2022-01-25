Library has masks, test, kits — limited supply, first-come, first-served

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Assemblyman Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) distributed 825 masks and COVID-19 test kits through the Suffolk Cooperative Service Interlibrary loan system to libraries in his district.

The Shelter Island Library received 50 masks and tests, and after setting aside some for the Senior Center, has limited amounts to distribute to the public on a first-come, first-served basis today.

There is a limit of one test and one mask per person.

The Library wished to thank Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Assemblyman Thiele for providing masks and tests to Shelter Island.