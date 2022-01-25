School Superintendent: Mask mandate still in place for Shelter Island

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Late Monday a New York State Supreme Court in Nassau County handed down a decision that Gov. Kathy Hohcul’s (D) mandate that anyone in a public school must wear a mask, is unconstitutional.

Responding to the court’s decision, Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., sent an email to all parents:



“You may have seen varying reports on the news or social media regarding a recent Nassau County Superior Court decision. The mask mandate is still in effect. Please read the below email that was received tonight from the New York State Department of Education (NYSED). There are multiple lawyers and law firms reviewing the information and if anything should change, I will inform you immediately. Please see the email from NYSED below:

“The State Education Department understands that Nassau County Supreme Court has ruled that the Department of Health exceeded its authority in enacting the mask regulation, 10 NYCRR 2.60, in Demetriou et al. v. New York State Dep’t of Health et al. This regulation is the subject of conflicting decisions, insofar as Albany County Supreme Court recently upheld the regulation in Massapequa UFSD et al. v. Hochul, et al.

“It is SED’s understanding that the Department of Health will appeal the Nassau County Supreme Court decision, which will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further ruling. Therefore, schools must continue to follow the mask rule.”

“As mentioned if there is any update or change, I will inform the community immediately.”