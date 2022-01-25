Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Jan. 25, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Hans Tobias Gomez-Sintuj of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on Jan. 23 when he was stopped by police and issued two tickets — one for having no/inadequate lights and another for unlicensed operation.

Police conducted six distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center and Menantic on Jan. 18, 19, 22 and 23, resulting in one warning and the above two tickets.

Accidents

Mitchell David Corbett of Shelter Island was driving north on Grand Avenue to the ferry and realized he was traveling down a one-way street. He made a right-hand turn east onto Waverly Place where he hit a stop sign, causing damage over $1,000 to the sign and the driver’s side front of his vehicle.

Other reports

On Jan. 19, a caller told police that a hunter had been trespassing on her property in Shorewood after he had been advised not to the day before. Prosecution for the trespass was, however, declined.

A burst pipe on a dock in Silver Beach was reported on Jan.19. An officer searched the area and located the dock on Wheeler Road, where a pump was circulating water to prevent freezing. The caretaker confirmed that he had left the pump on intentionally.

Also on the 19th, a Center caller reported for police information that she had requested an emergency fuel delivery and had been refused. The fuel was delivered at a later date.

The recipient of numerous scam calls from a company called Homesoft Solution requested documentation from the police department.

On Jan. 20, an officer and town employee assisted a resident who was locked out of a house to gain entry.

Police received a report on Jan. 21 that several pieces of a modular home had been dropped off, partially blocking a HiLo roadway, and creating a hazard. An officer responded and traffic cones placed.

On that date, police also answered a call concerning a domestic dispute in the Center.

A police dispatcher advised headquarters on Jan. 22 that a person was repeatedly calling 911 with non-emergencies. Officers notified the person that if he called 911 again for no legitimate reason, he would be arrested for “obstruction of governmental administration.”

On Jan 22, a Center caller reported a bird flying around in the house. An animal control officer captured a sparrow and released the bird outside.

An officer on patrol on Jan. 23 noticed graffiti on a town sign in the Center. That day, police received a call that a vehicle with its high beams on was parked on a Menantic roadway, blocking traffic. An officer advised the driver to move to a parking lot.

Also on the 23rd, an officer responded to a medical alert that had been set off accidentally.

In other incidents during the week: police opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside; checked on the well-being of two residents; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons to 5th and 6th graders at the Shelter Island School; provided lift assists to two people in their homes; and responded to two lost and found reports.

Alarms

On Jan. 18, a residential alarm in Shorewood was accidentally set off by employees. A false fire alarm in Silver Beach on Jan. 20 was caused by a worker cutting tiles in the basement.

On Jan. 22, a Center resident forgot to open the fireplace damper, which caused a small amount of smoke puff-back and tripped the alarm. Windows were opened to ventilate the area and no further problems were noted.

A residential alarm on Ram Island was activated on Jan. 23; at the request of the homeowner, an officer confirmed that the building was secure.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 18 and Jan. 23. On the 19th, an EMS team transported a person to Klenawicus Airfield for a medevac by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.