Boys varsity basketball team loses three, but score highest game total

Hayden Davidson shooting a 3-pointer in the Shelter Island varsity basketball team’s home game Tuesday against Smithtown Christian. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

On Tuesday, the Shelter Island varsity basketball team lost at home to Smithtown Christian 63-33, but scored the most points in a game this season. (The Reporter will have more on this game online and in next week’s print edition.)

The Shelter Island varsity basketball team traveled to Babylon on Jan. 21 to face the Babylon Panthers.

The Panthers are a talented team and posted a crushing 90-9 win over the Islanders. Babylon was led by Elijah Kneeland who scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds. All five starters scored in double figures with Hoffman (14), Schmidt (10), Schweitzer (10) who combined for 34 points.

The Islanders were limited to just 4 field goals, falling behind 35-4 after the first quarter and 55-7 at halftime. The Panthers also dominated the second half, outscoring the Islanders 35-2.

As I stated last week, “These kinds of games, with significant enrollment advantages, should not be placed in the same league with schools that are vastly smaller.”

On Jan. 22, the Islanders hosted Center Moriches. The visiting Red Devils dominated this game as well, rushing out to a 52-4 advantage at halftime. Joel Treadwell had a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, all career-high totals. Emari Robinson had 21 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists and CJ Brackett had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Islanders were led by freshman Harrison Weslek who scored 5 points, Hayden Davidson (3), Elijah Davidson (2), Bazzy Quigley-Dunning (2) and Luca Martinez (2).

The Islanders will travel to The Ross School on Friday, Jan. 28 for a JV game at 4 p.m. and varsity game at 5:45 p.m.