Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Cunningham, Schubart

Vincent Joseph Cunningham

Vincent Joseph Cunningham, a long-time Shelter Island resident, died at home on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was 84 years old.

The family has chosen to remember Vincent’s life privately at this time.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.

Barbara Schubart

Barbara “Bobbie” K. Schubart, passed away on Jan. 14, 2022.

Formerly of Amityville, Massapequa and Shelter Island, Bobbie was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Schubart, She is survived by her eight children (Barbara, Kathleen, Thomas, Mary, Jane, Margaret, Peter and Rosemary) and their spouses, 23 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Marian.

Avid boaters, Bobbie and her family spent summers traversing the waters of Long Island and New England. They founded a family jewelry business and reveled in the music that they made with their children.

A devout Catholic, Bobbie was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis, a lifelong parishioner of St. Martin of Tours, a regular mass attendee at Our Lady of the Isle on her beloved Shelter Island, and when in New York City, St. Patrick’s was an absolute.

Bobbie, her family said, exempliﬁed a life of Catholic piety and devotion to family.