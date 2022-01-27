Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Jan. 27, 2020

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

Decorate a Fancy Hat For Your Stuffed Animal, 12:30 p.m. (In Person at the library)

Come decorate adorable tea hats for an upcoming Stuffed Animal Tea Party. Multiple sizes are available so bring your favorite stuffed friend.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Children’s Clothing Swap

Drop off at school lobby or bring on Saturday to Our Lady of the Isle parking lot, 10-3 p.m., monthly and ongoing.

All sizes, baby to tween. Too much to drop off? Want to help? text Liz at 631-749-6939.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

NOTE: All Adult programs on the Library calendar will be conducted via Zoom. Register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28

Resiliency: A Work in Progress, 7 p.m. (Zoom) In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the next presentation in the Necessary Bridges Series, co-sponsored by the Shelter Island Health and Wellness Alliance and the Shelter Island Public Library. A panel discussion of some of our extraordinary neighbors will discuss and explore how each of them has confronted traumatic challenges and prevailed. Participants will narrate their stories with an eye toward identifying what made the critical difference to their endurance and ultimate triumph over adversity. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

English as a Next Language (ENL), 5:00 pm (In-Person)

For anyone who wishes to learn English. This class is free and childcare will be provided.

Inglés Como Proximo Idioma (ENL) Empiezan el sábado, 29 de enero, a las 5:00 de la tarde

Para cualquiera que quiere aprender o mejorar vuestro inglés. Vamos a practicar con conversaciones informales. Este curso es gratis y el cuidado infantil está incluido.

Este programa se llevará a cabo en persona.

Visite silibrary.org, Adult Calendar, para registrarse en este programa.

TOWN MEETINGS

The Town of Shelter Island is suspending all in-person public meetings. All meetings will be conducted via video conference.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, January 27, 7 to 8 p.m.

Zoom Meeting details

Meeting ID: 891 9199 2542

Password: 187075

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD

Friday, January 28, 3 to 4 p.m.

Zoom Meeting Details:

Meeting ID: 845 4483 8472

Passcode: 222831

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Friday, January 28, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Zoom meeting details:

Meeting ID: 631 749 0000

Passcode: 7490000

WQI

Thursday, February 3, 6 to 7 p.m.

Zoom Meeting details

Meeting ID: 828 5346 8178 Passcode: 214241