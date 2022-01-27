Update: Blizzard conditions possible as storm could bring 10-14 inches of snow, strong wind

(Credit: National Weather Service)

The expected snow totals from a storm that will hit the area starting Friday evening increased, and the East End could see between 10 and 14 inches, according to the latest briefing from the National Weather Service.

The winter storm watch remains in effect and it warns of gusts as high as 55 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with blizzard conditions possible,” the latest update says.

Snow is expected to develop Friday evening with periods of heavy snow late Friday night into Saturday and snow tapering off Saturday evening. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are expected. The strongest winds are expected Saturday morning into the evening.