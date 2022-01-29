Highway Superintendent: ‘It’s rough out here,’ as blizzard whites out Island

The snowfall projections graphic released overnight. (Credit: National Weather Service)

With snow falling heavily though the early morning hours, and a long day ahead of blizzard conditions, Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman said at 7 a.m., “It’s rough out here. Visibility is a real problem.”

Plows have been out since early morning working in what is close to white-out conditions, with high wind and blowing snow. Drivers have to stop and wipe off windshields, Mr. Sherman said, because snow coming up over the plows is clogging wipers.

There had been no emergencies associated with downed trees or heavy branches as of 7 a.m. “Yet,” Mr. Sherman added.

But with heavy snow on wires and tree branches, and wind gusting up to 55 mph, there’s a strong likelihood of power outages.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has once again increased its snowfall projections for Saturday’s nor’easter, saying as much as 18-24 inches is likely for the East End. The NWS, in a 5 a.m. announcement, said the update was based on radar trends and overnight snowfall reports of 5-7 inches across Long Island.

“Snowfall rates will continue to increase through daybreak across the region,” the NWS reported. “Rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible with up to three inches per hour locally. Strong winds will create blowing and drifting of snow.”

Those conditions could continue into the afternoon, the NWS said.

A blizzard warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday with a coastal flood advisory issued through midnight. The NWS’s blizzard warning reiterated that more than a foot of snow could fall on top of what accumulated overnight. Wind gusts could still reach as high as 55 mph. “Travel will be very difficult to impossible,” the warning reads. “Strong winds could cause tree damage.”

PSEG on Saturday morning was reporting only scattered outages across Long Island, with none on Shelter Island. The power company has a storm manager and a tree crew on the Island, said Chief Police Chief Jim Read, the Island’s emergency management coordinator. He stressed that only emergency calls should be made to the Police Department — 911— including reporting downed wires, but for power outages, call PSEG at 1-800-490-0075.

One of Highway Superintendent Sherman’s real worries is residents will dig themselves out this morning and get on the roads, impeding highway crews and putting themselves and crews in danger.

“They always get on the road,” Mr. Sherman said, “and it’s always dangerous. Stay home, stay off the roads.”

Supervisor Gerry Siller said the Town will keep residents informed through its website — shelterislandtown.us — its Facebook and Instagram accounts, and Chanel 22.