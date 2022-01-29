Honors announced for Kal Lewis

Kal Lewis with his dog, Marlon. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Reporter readers are accustomed to stories of Islander Kal Lewis’s achievements in cross country and track competition. And now, the University of Iowa has announced that he has also earned academic all-Big Ten honors. He is one of 113 University of Iowa student-athletes named to the 2021 fall Academic All-Big Ten team.

The list includes student-athletes from men’s cross country (9), women’s cross country (17), field hockey (17), football (40), women’s soccer (19), and volleyball (11).

Kal is a sophomore majoring in sport and recreation management.

Five of the six teams either matched or set school records. Men’s cross country, women’s cross country and field hockey all had school record totals, while volleyball eclipsed their most honorees for a second straight season.

The Big Ten Conference recognized 1,602 fall sports athletes.

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports), have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.