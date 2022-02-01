Shelter Island Police department blotter: Feb. 1, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Abdulan Herrera of Shelter Island was driving on Osprey Road on Jan. 26 when police stopped him and issued two tickets — one for failure to stop at a stop sign and a second for having no/insufficient tail lights.

Six tickets were issued on Jan. 27. Paul R. Geenty of West Camp, N.Y. was given a summons on South Ferry Road for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Joshua J. Conner of Laurel was ticketed on North Ferry Road for driving with visibility distorted by broken glass.

James D. Dougherty of Shelter Island was given two summonses for making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling and for failure to stop at a stop sign on Bowditch Road.

Jeffrey W. Reiter of Shelter Island was ticketed on West Neck Road for driving an uninspected vehicle, and Philip Manuele of Center Moriches got a summons on North Ferry Road for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

On Jan. 26, police issued a summons to Marc N. Wanger of Brooklyn for speeding on New York Avenue — 39 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Police conducted 13 distracted driving and traffic stops on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26 through Jan. 28 in the Center, Menantic, Shorewood and West Neck, resulting in two warnings and the above nine tickets.

Other reports

On Jan 24, a caller reported seeing a pipe that had burst on a West Neck homeowner’s dock. The homeowner told police there were no problems; a water pump was circulating water to prevent freezing.

On the 26th, a woman told police that someone had attempted to scam her; no money was lost.

A caller reported hearing a carbon monoxide alarm beeping at a Long View residence on Jan. 27. An officer responded and found a defective alarm that needed to be replaced.

On the 28th, the Town, Heights and Dering Harbor highway departments were notified of slippery, snow-covered roadways. On the 29th, the owner of a vehicle parked partially on a Center roadway was advised to move the vehicle.

Three disabled vehicles were reported during the blizzard on Jan. 29. An officer helped one caller move a vehicle stuck in the snow at a Center parking lot; a second in the North Ferry lot was plowed out by the Heights Highway Department; and a third vehicle was stuck in the snow on the side of a Heights road.

Police notified the Heights about snow drifts on Grand Avenue on Jan. 30 and all other Highway Departments were informed to clear roadways.

Also on the 30th, an open door was reported at a Center residence — probably blown open during the blizzard. There was no sign of any criminal activity and the responding officer secured the door.

In other incidents, police performed court duty, provided a lift assist, taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons to 5th and 6th graders and conducted a special session about 911 for kindergartners; opened two vehicles with the keys locked inside; checked on the well-being of two residents; responded to a lost and found report; and followed up on a false 911 call.

Alarms

On Jan. 26, an officer responded to a residential alarm in the Center. All the doors and windows were locked and secure; there were no signs of any problem. A caretaker at the site confirmed it was a false alarm.

The Shelter Island Fire Department was on the scene of a carbon monoxide alarm at a Westmoreland residence on Jan. 27. The alarm was set off by smoke from a fireplace.

Animals

An injured deer was reported in the Center. An officer located the deer but it ran into the woods. The area was searched but the deer was not found. An officer saw a second injured deer on the side of a Cartwright road; the deer ran into a wooded area under its own power.

An animal control officer (ACO) captured a sick raccoon in the Center and transported it to a vet for euthanasia. A second sick raccoon reported in the Heights was put down by the ACO.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported one person to Southampton Hospital on Jan 24 and another to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 30. A third person refused medical attention on Jan. 29.