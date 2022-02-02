Southold defeats Island varsity basketball team

Elijah Davidson taking a jump shot in the paint against Southold during the Islanders’ home game on Tuesday. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Shelter Island hosted the Settlers from Southold on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for a League VII game. The Settlers were victorious by a score of 68-17, moving them into a 7-7 league record and 7-9 overall record.

The Islanders fell behind early, trailing the visitors 21-6 at the end of the 1st quarter and 37-10 at halftime. Bazzy Quigley-Dunning and Elijah Davidson each scored a 3-pointer in the opening quarter and Harrison Weslek added two, 2-point field goals in the 2nd quarter.

Bazzy Quigley Dunning launches one from downtown. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The 2nd half was dominated by the Settlers, especially on the offensive boards, scoring numerous layups off offensive rebounds and good interior passing. The Settlers were led by Calvin Karsten, who scored 25 points and gathered 8 rebounds.

Jaden Olsen added 12 points and Gavin Fredricks had 10 points for Southold.

The Islanders were once again led by junior guard Quigley-Dunning with 8 points, followed by Weslek with 4 points, Elijah Davidson with 3 points and Emmett Cummings with 2 points.

The Islanders’ cheerleading team bringing spirit and fun to the game. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The team will be hosting three more home games:

• Thursday, Feb. 3 vs. Bridgehampton at 5 p.m., varsity only

• Saturday, Feb. 5 vs. Southampton. JV at noon and varsity at 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 8 vs. Greenport. JV at 4 p.m. and varsity at 5:45 p.m.

The season ends next Thursday, Feb. 10, at Pierson, with the JV tipping off at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15 p.m.