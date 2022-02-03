Shelter Island Reporter calendar: Feb. 3, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected]

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

LIBRARY CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Magic: the Gathering, Thursdays, 3 p.m. (In Person) But Sara, what’s Magic: the Gathering? It’s a fun card game where you use creatures and spells to defeat your opponent. Old players and never-before-played players are welcome to join. (MTG is geared for ages 13+) Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Super Smash Bros. Battle, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) Come battle against your friends in the monthly Smash Bros. Battle. Masks are required and spots are limited so be sure to register. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 TO SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Love Bugs – Take and Make. Create your own adorable love bug just in time for Valentine’s Day. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Tabletop Game Day, 3 p.m. (In Person)

Come to the library to play all the board games and have a great time. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

NOTE: All Adult programs on the Library calendar will be conducted via Zoom. Register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 –

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Fringed Felt Heart (Take and Make Craft for Adults) Bring a little bit of Valentine’s day romance to your life by making an adorable fringed felt heart. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Shelter Island Book Club – Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi, 4:30 p.m. (Zoom) silibrary.org

The SIPL Book Club, run by Suzanne Louer, explores a wide range of literary fiction that covers both the light-hearted and the thought-provoking. The breadth of this widely-praised novel is breathtaking: from war and colonization in Ghana to American plantations, the Civil War, and present-day Harlem. Homegoing is a modern classic. Come down to the library to pick up your copy. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Tour of Yellowstone National Park, 2 p.m. (Zoom) In 1872, Yellowstone became the world’s first National Park. Its 2.2 million acres are alive with fascinating human and ecological stories, and a Park Ranger will provide an introduction to this wonder of nature and its many riches. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Friday Night Dialogue: A Celebration of Life, Love and Art of Judith and Gerson Leiber, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Ann Fristoe Stewart, Museum Director and Curator of the Leiber Collection will lead a presentation exploring the life, love, creativity, and humanity of this fascinating artistic couple. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

The Town of Shelter Island is suspending all in-person public meetings. All meetings will be conducted via video conference.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

WQI

Thursday, February 3, 6 to 7 p.m.

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD

Friday, February 4, 2 to 3 p.m.

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, February 7, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

WMAC

Monday, February 7, 6 to 8 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, February 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, February 8, 7 to 8 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, February 9, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

