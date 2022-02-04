Island students make Dean’s Lists

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Catherine O’Shea has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2021 fall semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above. Catherine, a first-year student, is a graduate of Convent of the Sacred Heart.

Emily Strauss was named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester at Quinnipiac University.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible.

Caroline Breitweiser has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Nazareth College.

A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.

The University of Rhode Island announced that Christina Mitchell and Brandon Velasquez Gutierrez were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Jane Richards has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Lauren Gurney, a 2020 Shelter Island High School graduate has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 Semester at The University of Maine. To qualify for Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits and earned a 3.50 or higher Semester GPA. Lauren is pursuing a Degree in Ecology and Environmental Sciences with a Concentration in Forest Ecosystems and a Minor in Environmental Horticulture. This fall semester, while carrying an 18 credit coarse load, Lauren has founded The University of Maine’s Ski and Snowboard Club which has over 100 members. She is the Vice President of the Club and serves to create a community among all levels and experience of skiers and snowboarders on campus.

